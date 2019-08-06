Jon Huntsman, U.S. Ambassador To Russia, Announces He Will Resign

At the time, Putin also deflected questions about election interference and denied knowing about the indictments.

“Trump mentioned this issue and I will look into it,” he said.

Prior to the summit, Huntsman had defended what critics said was an overly conciliatory approach to Moscow on Trump’s part.

“For the president, the challenges are certainly there, but I think he is genuinely looking forward to sitting across the table and trying to reduce the tension in a relationship where our collective blood pressure is off-the-charts high,” Huntsman told Fox News in July 2018.

Russia had by that time already expelled hundreds of U.S. diplomats since the beginning of Trump’s presidency.

Huntsman was elected governor of Utah in 2004 and 2008. He resigned early in his second term to serve as President Barack Obama’s ambassador to China. He may be competitive again should he choose to run in the 2020 gubernatorial contest against Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (R), who has already announced.

“Huntsman is going to have higher name ID, a stronger record to run on and, of course, the money to back him up,” Miller said of a potential Huntsman run. “He wouldn’t have to raise a dime. That’s hard to beat.”

The former governor announced in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer but suggested it wouldn’t interfere with any plans he had for the future.

“It’s just stage 1,” he told the Deseret News. “So we’ll probably get it taken care of, and we’ll be fine.”