ABC's Jonathan Karl Says Top Republicans Privately Bashed Paul Gosar As 'Not All There'

After just two Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in a vote to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl reported that top Republicans had entirely different things to say about the far-right congressman behind the scenes.

“The way Republicans would talk about Gosar privately is entirely different from what you saw ― the spectacle today of coming in and effectively defending him,” Karl told Anderson Cooper on CNN. “They say he’s lost it ... I’ve had top Republicans tell me about Gosar specifically before this episode, you know, ‘He’s not all there.’”

Advertisement

Sorry, not sorry.



“It wasn’t robust political debate, it was the opposite,” says @andersoncooper on Rep. Gosar’s violent video tweet.



“At the end of the day, it was reducing a human being, a colleague, to a fantastic cartoon and a murder victim.” #KeepingThemHonest pic.twitter.com/H3tZGeYf2C — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) November 18, 2021

Karl suggested more Republicans might have been willing to support the resolution had it not also stripped Gosar of his committee assignments.

“I would have loved to have seen a vote that didn’t strip the committee assignments just to see how many Republicans would have refused to actually simply condemn his words,” Karl said.

He said Republicans have “a real fear” of being challenged in party primary elections for speaking out.

(You can view the clip of Karl’s appearance on CNN at Mediaite.)

Advertisement

Lindy Li, a Democratic political commentator, tweeted that “telling the truth behind closed doors is not enough.”

“No one cares what you say privately when you are too cowardly to tell the country the truth,” she wrote.

Top Republicans say in private that Gosar has lost it & is not all there



They say in private that Trump is a lunatic



That the election wasn’t stolen



That they’re afraid for their lives



No one cares what you say privately when you are too cowardly to tell the country the truth — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 18, 2021

The House ultimately passed the vote, mostly along party lines, with Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) joining Democrats to censure Gosar for posting an edited anime video that depicted him slashing the neck of an enemy with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s face superimposed on it, and then Gosar attacking President Joe Biden.

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) did not condemn Gosar for his actions but instead warned Democrats they were setting a precedent of censures and committee losses should the GOP regain a House majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

Advertisement