How 'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Jon M. Chu Snuck Into His First Oscars

“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu may be an industry veteran, but his first time at the Oscars wasn’t exactly by invitation.

In an Instagram post, Chu admitted that he had attended his first Academy Awards ceremony back in 2001. To get in, he had made a fake pass and successfully snuck in, watching the entire show from backstage.

The director, whose attendance at Sunday’s Oscars marked his third, has been to the ceremony *validly* when his dance group, “The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers” performed in 2010, he explained in his Instagram story.