Right-wing artist Jon McNaughton, known for his over-the-top portraits of President Donald Trump, is out with a new work showing historical figures gathered around the president while he prays. And it’s brought out Twitter’s art critics.

The image, titled “Legacy of Hope,” depicts people such as former presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln as well as Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass and Robert E. Lee standing around Trump, some with a hand on his shoulders. In a video explaining the piece, McNaughton said that he was inspired by an image of people like “Diamond and Silk” and televangelist Paula White praying over Trump in the Oval Office.

McNaughton has a history of placing Trump in weird situations, including riding a motorcycle past the Capitol and commanding a boat à la Washington crossing the Delaware.

Most of his past images have brought out the critics on Twitter and the latest was no exception, with some offering observations and others making a few alterations to the image:

"time to step away from the desk" https://t.co/hmq4xVZzUH — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) July 26, 2020

Ive got a theory... In years to come, we will discover Jon McNaughton has been playing out one of the greatest "art heists" of our time, an art world Sacha Baron Cohen, grifting the entire right-wing base & selling them prints that appeal to their dumbest instincts. pic.twitter.com/zRQTbzqjpO — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) July 26, 2020

“We share a legacy” is one way to summarize people who literally went to war with one another (Lincoln and Lee) with one of these sides seeking to keep the Black people enslaved pic.twitter.com/iRg1km3xmN — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 26, 2020

Ok. MUCH improved! Now I must go back to work!! pic.twitter.com/LoHz0jGZXD — LynSanity (@LynKream) July 26, 2020

I get it now. They are asking Trump to resign. Well done. pic.twitter.com/Mq79dVcpgV — Boozy NoBody (@tcapotesashes) July 26, 2020

This painting is closer to reality... "Legacy of Joke" pic.twitter.com/bSIJYH8IoY — PinkPurpleBlue🌊🌊🌊✊😻🗽 (@PinkPurpleBlu12) July 26, 2020

