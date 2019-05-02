A conservative artist has unveiled his latest portrait: an image of President Donald Trump on a red, white and blue motorcycle with first lady Melania Trump sitting behind him as supporters cheer.
Jon McNaughton titled the work “MAGA Ride”:
McNaughton explained his painting in a YouTube video:
“I wanted to paint a picture of Trump and Melania on a jacked-up motorcycle totally painted up with the American flag and patriotism as they ride down a bumpy, crumbly road that represent the hazards and the problems that this presidency has faced since Trump has been elected.”
Neither Trump nor the first lady is pictured wearing helmets.
“Get ready,” McNaughton said. “This is the MAGA ride!”
McNaughton tends to paint political and religious art, often showing Trump acting heroically, such as Trump crossing the “swamp” à la George Washington crossing the Delaware.
But when it comes to art, everyone’s a critic ― and many of McNaughton’s critics have made their feelings known on Twitter: