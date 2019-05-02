1 / 9 1832

In the early nineteenth century, many Americans still remembered firsthand the oppression of royal rule. That's why in this poster presidential candidate Henry Clay set out to paint the incumbent Andrew Jackson as a tyrant prone to letting his strong will run roughshod over the U.S. Constitution. Clay was certain that the image of a crowned, scepter-bearing Jackson standing in front of a throne would be like a bucket of cold water to voters. Instead, Jackson defeated Clay by a huge margin: Jackson won 219 electoral votes to Clay's 49 electoral votes.