Twitter Users Mock Latest Trump Painting By Right-Wing Artist Jon McNaughton

Casual art critics have really noticed the president's right thumb.

To the delight of Twitter users across the country, right-wing artist Jon McNaughton revealed “The Masterpiece” on Tuesday, a portrait that shows President Donald Trump about to metaphorically unveil his vision for America.

"The Masterpiece" by Jon McNaughton.
It’s where Trump’s right thumb is placed that aroused at least one person’s attention.

Other people were inspired to create their own masterworks.

McNaughton has turned the president into his personal muse. His previous paintings include Trump on a motorcycle and Trump crossing the Delaware.

