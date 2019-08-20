Twitter Users Mock Latest Trump Painting By Right-Wing Artist Jon McNaughton

To the delight of Twitter users across the country, right-wing artist Jon McNaughton revealed “The Masterpiece” on Tuesday, a portrait that shows President Donald Trump about to metaphorically unveil his vision for America.
It’s where Trump’s right thumb is placed that aroused at least one person’s attention.
Other people were inspired to create their own masterworks.
McNaughton has turned the president into his personal muse. His previous paintings include Trump on a motorcycle and Trump crossing the Delaware.
