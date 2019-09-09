Democrat Jon Ossoff Launches Senate Run In Georgia

The race also gave Democrats one of their first signs that President Donald Trump was hurting the GOP in suburban districts ― which then played out in the 2018 midterm election as well.

“My candidacy was such a threat that Republicans at the highest level made my destruction their highest priority,” Ossoff said in his interview with the Journal-Constitution. “And I narrowly lost that race, but we built something special and enduring. And I’m still standing and ready to fight.”