It was the pet that was promised.

In the “Game of Thrones” series finale, after we spent multiple seasons waiting for it to happen, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) finally pet his dire wolf, Ghost.

And the world rejoiced. Howl-lelujah!

They heard y’all complaining about Jon Snow not petting Ghost and said “here damn!” 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/a1WekaoJ5R — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 20, 2019

In spite of all that, Jon was reunited with Ghost and gave him a scratch.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ER9WAjz9QY — K (@r1ceball1) May 20, 2019

Jon petting Ghost was the ending we all deserved. He was such a good boy! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ltgnZ822Qk — Rachita Srinivasan (@rachvasan) May 20, 2019

The editors of #GameOfThrones throwing in Jon petting Ghost last minute so we would all shut up. pic.twitter.com/GmwrljeGAJ — squidnie (@sydniefatt) May 20, 2019

It’s been a long time coming.

Before Season 8, Ghost hadn’t appeared in the show since the early episodes of Season 6. Then, when he did show up in the final season, Jon Snow pretty much ignored him: He didn’t really acknowledge Ghost in Episode 2; in Episode 3, he sent his dire wolf out to fight on the front lines against the army of the dead; and in Episode 4, instead of petting Ghost (who lost an ear in the battle), he just gave him a look before heading down south, possibly forever.

HBO Jon ghosting Ghost.

Episode 4 director David Nutter told HuffPost that Jon just gave Ghost a look because the dire wolves are CG creations.

“We felt it best to keep it as simple as possible,” said Nutter. “And I think that it played out much more powerfully that way.”

The internet wasn’t having it. Jon ghosting Ghost became one of the biggest controversies of Season 8. And doggone it, they weren’t going to stand for it.

Last episode a dead giant picked up Lyanna Mormont https://t.co/LDVziLybac — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) May 7, 2019

Now, all is right in the world. Jon finally petted the Ghost, Furs of His Name, Goodest of Good Boys.

And our pet watch has ended.

HBO