Like the old rental car commercial says, No. 2 tries harder.
At least Jon Rahm, the second-ranked golfer in the world, did during the BMW Championship on Sunday in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
Rahm had just begun the playoff after top-ranked Dustin Johnson forced sudden death with a slithering 43-foot putt on the final regulation hole.
But Rahm went one better, sinking a 66-foot putt to win on the first extra hole.
You have to see this:
Rahm, who was penalized a stroke in the third round, could have let down after Johnson’s long tap wormed its way into the cup.
But he didn’t. Watch Rahm’s “miracle putt,” as USA Today’s For the Win called it, one more time.
CBS Sports wrote that the shot was “insane.” Rahm, a former No. 1, pocketed $1.7 million for first prize in the second event of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.
“I think we all want the flashy finish — maybe not the stress that comes with it,” Rahm told ESPN.