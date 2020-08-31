Like the old rental car commercial says, No. 2 tries harder.

At least Jon Rahm, the second-ranked golfer in the world, did during the BMW Championship on Sunday in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

Rahm had just begun the playoff after top-ranked Dustin Johnson forced sudden death with a slithering 43-foot putt on the final regulation hole.

But Rahm went one better, sinking a 66-foot putt to win on the first extra hole.

Rahm, who was penalized a stroke in the third round, could have let down after Johnson’s long tap wormed its way into the cup.

Needed a birdie...GOT THE BIRDIE!



We've got a playoff between DJ and Jon Rahm coming up at the @BMWChamps🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ji3VVowGmA — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 30, 2020

But he didn’t. Watch Rahm’s “miracle putt,” as USA Today’s For the Win called it, one more time.

CBS Sports wrote that the shot was “insane.” Rahm, a former No. 1, pocketed $1.7 million for first prize in the second event of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

“I think we all want the flashy finish — maybe not the stress that comes with it,” Rahm told ESPN.

