Politician's Praise Of Snow-Shoveling Wife Leaves Many Twitter Users Cold

A Canadian politician’s attempt to praise his wife on social media for shoveling snow is leaving many Twitter users cold.
On Saturday, Jon Reyes, a member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba and Manitoba’s minister of economic development and jobs, posted a tweet expressing admiration for his wife, Cynthia, for shoveling snow after working the night shift at a nearby hospital.
“Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast,” Reyes wrote.
The tweet included a photo, presumedly taken by Reyes, looking outside at his wife shoveling snow after a long night of work.
Although Reyes’ tweet was probably meant to be supportive, many Twitter users wondered why he got to stay inside a warm home photographing her while she was shoveling snow in -2-degree weather after working 12 hours.
The Canadian politician hasn’t responded to the Twitter mockery. But on Sunday, in her first and only tweet since joining the platform in October, his wife attempted to give her side of the story.