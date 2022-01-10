Politician's Praise Of Snow-Shoveling Wife Leaves Many Twitter Users Cold

A Canadian politician’s attempt to praise his wife on social media for shoveling snow is leaving many Twitter users cold.

On Saturday, Jon Reyes, a member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba and Manitoba’s minister of economic development and jobs, posted a tweet expressing admiration for his wife, Cynthia, for shoveling snow after working the night shift at a nearby hospital.

“Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast,” Reyes wrote.

The tweet included a photo, presumedly taken by Reyes, looking outside at his wife shoveling snow after a long night of work.

Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/91vahySLqO — Jon Reyes (@jonreyes204) January 8, 2022

Although Reyes’ tweet was probably meant to be supportive, many Twitter users wondered why he got to stay inside a warm home photographing her while she was shoveling snow in -2-degree weather after working 12 hours.

Tell me you're a terrible husband without saying, "I'm a terrible husband." https://t.co/e0B6mgDqHW — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) January 10, 2022

Unless Jon has a good excuse 4 taking this pix & not helping his wife, he'll become a noun 4 women who comprise nearly half of the U.S. workforce, yet still fulfill majority of household chores. Used in sentence. "My husband is such a Jon." https://t.co/EmUOpOj5Ma — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) January 10, 2022

“her hands look like this so mine can look like this” pic.twitter.com/hUxRUfQlHe — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 9, 2022

and you took a pic instead of helping her … heterosexuality is terrifying https://t.co/EXvmrlbDWZ — matt (@mattxiv) January 9, 2022

I’m not sure, but I bet she would’ve preferred to come home to an already shoveled driveway after that 12-hour shift. https://t.co/PHPRikyR7X — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 10, 2022

In his defense, maybe he put up a sign calling her a hero. Maybe he also gave her a t shirt. https://t.co/A2BdhMVnsX — Arghavan Salles, MD, PhD (@arghavan_salles) January 10, 2022

She’s not shoveling the driveway.



She’s clearing a path to drag your dead body to the trunk of her car after she sees this tweet. https://t.co/ik0b7AC8jn — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) January 10, 2022

shoveling a clear path to the divorce lawyer https://t.co/rHrnZV5QdX — michael cruz kayne (@CruzKayne) January 10, 2022

This would be my wife, digging my grave. https://t.co/oXupYMe4KA — Tony Gervino (@microtony) January 10, 2022

The Canadian politician hasn’t responded to the Twitter mockery. But on Sunday, in her first and only tweet since joining the platform in October, his wife attempted to give her side of the story.

