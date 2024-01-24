Politics the daily showJon Stewart

Jon Stewart Will Return To 'The Daily Show'

After months of searching for a new host, the show will bring back Stewart as Monday night host and executive producer through the 2024 election cycle.
Ryan Grenoble
The Daily Show” has finally found a new, er old, host: Jon Stewart.

The Comedy Central stalwart will return to the show as a once-weekly host throughout the 2024 election cycle, Paramount Global executives told Variety Wednesday. He will also serve as an executive producer.

According to Deadline, Stewart will return Feb. 12.

Other days of the week will be hosted by the show’s correspondents, including Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, Ronna Chieng and Jordan Klepper.

Stewart shepherded the late night show to prominence as host from 1999 to 2015, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series for 10 straight years from 2003 to 2012.

He was succeeded by Trevor Noah, who stepped back from the role in 2022 after seven years at the helm.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

