'President Jon Stewart' Taunts Trump With Own Ranting Resignation From Actors Union

Trump, who was facing expulsion from the union over his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, boasted in the letter released Thursday about what he believed was his impact on the entertainment industry. He also whined the union had “done nothing for me.”

Stewart responded to the news with his own mock presidential declaration.

“I too, renounce SAG-AFTRA!!!” the comedian tweeted.

“You have let me down as well, done nothing...I will no longer abide your gross abdication of...oh wait...I’m just shitty at acting...never mind,” he added.

He signed the post: “President Jon Stewart.”

It was just one of many mocking posts responding to Trump’s letter:

If Trump has time to dictate other people’s tweets and “you can’t fire me, I quit” letters, he certainly has time to testify under oath at his Impeachment trial. https://t.co/8skdMtkI1j — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 4, 2021

Trump's pissy resignation letter to the Screen Actors Guild is his Gettysburg Address. Also his decision not to list "The Little Rascals" (1994, Penelope Spheeris) among his credits speaks volumes. https://t.co/AvKezjoaqI — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) February 4, 2021

Shorter Trump whine: "You can't fire me, I quit!!!" https://t.co/3ujTKOXi6y — Karen J (@KaJo503) February 4, 2021