'President Jon Stewart' Taunts Trump With Own Ranting Resignation From Actors Union

Jon Stewart showed spoof solidarity with Donald Trump after the former president used a ranting letter to resign from the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.
Trump, who was facing expulsion from the union over his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, boasted in the letter released Thursday about what he believed was his impact on the entertainment industry. He also whined the union had “done nothing for me.”
Stewart responded to the news with his own mock presidential declaration.
“I too, renounce SAG-AFTRA!!!” the comedian tweeted.
“You have let me down as well, done nothing...I will no longer abide your gross abdication of...oh wait...I’m just shitty at acting...never mind,” he added.
He signed the post: “President Jon Stewart.”
It was just one of many mocking posts responding to Trump’s letter: