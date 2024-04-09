Jon Stewart Mocks The 2 Weirdest New Right-Wing Conspiracy Theories

“Daily Show” host Jon Stewart found that right-wingers had some strange hot takes on two issues that would seem apolitical: Monday’s eclipse and Friday’s minor earthquake in the Northeast.
Fox News personalities warned that the nearly four minutes of darkness caused by the eclipse could lead to problems at the border. Host Bill Hemmer said the eclipse would be “a real opportunity for smugglers and cartels and migrants to come right in.”
Stewart fired back: “Or they could just wait ’til nighttime.”
“Is there nothing Fox can’t tie to immigration?” he wondered, then envisioned the network delivering an even more bizarre scenario: “This here cicada infestation provides perfect cover for Venezuelans.”
Stewart noted that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said the eclipse and Friday’s quake were “strong signs” from God “to repent.”
“How do you know? How would you know that that is what God meant,” a baffled Stewart asked. “Why would God be so obtuse? Why would he do that? Or she? Why would she? Or how crazy would it be if God insisted on they/them?”
That led Stewart to an even more important question.
“Is this shit really how God works?” he asked, then did an impression of a deity who works by ordering eclipses and small temblors on Monday night’s Daily Show: