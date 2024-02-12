Jon Stewart just skewered himself, President Joe Biden and Donald Trump with one cutting comment.
During a stop by “CBS Mornings” on Monday, the returning part-time host of “The Daily Show” joked about why he’s got the right experience to cover the 2024 election cycle.
“I thought, who better to comment on this election than someone who truly understands two aging men past their prime?” Stewart said, smiling and pointing at himself. “I mean, look at me, baby.”
“I very much wanted to have some place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season,” he said, referencing the end of his series “The Problem With Jon Stewart.”
“I thought I was going to do it over at ― they call it Apple TV+,” the comedian continued, before giving a raw read of his former bosses.
“It’s a television enclave, very small. It’s like living in Malibu.” he explained. “They decided, they felt that they didn’t want me to say things that might get me in trouble.”
Stewart announced he was coming back to “The Daily Show” in late January, over a year after his successor, Trevor Noah, left.
While a lot has changed since the actor’s original 16-year run on the series, the politically inclined comic laughed at the idea of tweaking the show’s formula to fit a TikTok attention span.
“Generally, I will be doing it with choreographed dance moves,” he quipped.
“Information is information, and if it’s good content, people will find their way to it,” Stewart went on. “I think the worst thing you can do is pander to this idea that young people absorb knowledge and information in an entirely different way.”
Stewart will get behind “The Daily Show” desk every Monday starting Feb. 12.
The rest of the week will be a rotation of correspondents Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Dulcé Sloan.
Watch his full CBS segment here: