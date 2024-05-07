EntertainmentJimmy KimmelJon Stewart

'Hitchhiker' Jon Stewart's Lecture To Jimmy Kimmel's Kids On Aging Is A Keeper

The Kimmels picked up the "The Daily Show" host on the way to school and, alas for his children, he was no Olivia Rodrigo.
Ron Dicker
“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart hitched a ride with Jimmy Kimmel’s family on Monday and regaled Kimmel’s children with a wacky lecture about aging. (Watch the video below.)

Up to that point in the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” segment, 9-year-old Jane Kimmel and 7-year-old Billy Kimmel had no idea who Stewart was. Months ago the kids were joined by thumbing pop star Olivia Rodrigo on the drive to school ― and were thrilled from the get-go.

But this carpool interloper proved he could not sing and carried no weight with them whatsoever. He eventually tried to break the ice with an explanation of his current situation: a return to hosting “The Daily Show” one day a week after he left his full-time gig years ago.

“My name is Jon Stewart of ‘The Daily Show’ but he only works on Mondays cause he’s very old and, I don’t want to say brittle, but if he were to work as much as my mom and my dad work, he would turn into a bag of dust,” he explained. “As you get older, what happens is, a lot of the moisture from your body just evaporates so when you’re young, you’re a grape. And then you to get to be my age and you’re a raisin, and then you can only work Mondays.”

That cleared up a few things for us as well.

Thanks, Jon!

Fast forward to 3:40 for Stewart’s explanation or enjoy the whole crazy ride:

