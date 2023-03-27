What's Hot

Trump Lawyer Admits Former President's Baseball Bat Post Was A Bad Call

Israeli Group Asks Court To Punish Netanyahu Over Legal Plan

Daunting Recovery Underway In Tornado-Devastated Mississippi

This Patio Furniture From Walmart Looks Unexpectedly High-End

Jeremy Renner Is Back On His Feet In ‘Recover’ Update After Life-Threatening Snow Plow Accident

Protesters Flock To Defend 'The Joker' – Not Trump – Outside New York Courthouse

Target’s Coolest New Spring Arrivals Are Insanely Affordable

26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"

Taylor Swift Delights Over 1 Collaborator's 'Brilliant' Work In Tour Shoutout

4th Person Found Dead After Chocolate Factory Blast; 3 Still Missing

Philadelphia Officials Now 'Confident' Tap Water Is Safe To Drink After Chemical Leak

Honduras Establishes Ties With China After Taiwan Break

MediaDonald TrumpCNNJon Stewart

Jon Stewart Annihilates Take That An Indictment Could Give Trump 'Martyr' Status

"The law should always take into account someone's popularity," the former "Daily Show" host joked on Sunday.
Ben Blanchet

Jon Stewart declared that America either has “the rule of law” or doesn’t as he slammed claims that a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump could up his chances of becoming president again.

The former “Daily Show” host’s take comes after a number of Republicans revealed that they think an indictment in the Manhattan district attorney’s ongoing hush money investigation could aid Trump’s campaign in 2024.

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, in an interview with Stewart on Sunday, referred to the arguments before the comedian quipped that the law should “always take into account someone’s popularity.”

He later took a serious swing at the prospect of a Trump win following a potential indictment.

“He could become president anyway. Fareed, we either have the rule of law or we have no rule of law,” Stewart responded. “The rule of law does not take into account if that might make you a martyr to somebody.”

Stewart added that Trump became popular due to a lack of accountability for those in power before taking a magnifying glass to questions over whether an indictment should occur.

″‘Should we? Should we not?’ ... [but] Did he do something wrong? What was it? Explain that to us. What is the law that he supposedly violated? What are the ramifications of it?” asked Stewart.

“I don’t see him ever actually going to jail. I personally don’t even care. I just want a system that somehow finds a consistent accountability.”

You can watch more from his interview with Zakaria below.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community