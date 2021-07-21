Jon Stewart's New Show Gets Cocky With NSFW Take On Billionaire Space Race

Jon Stewart’s new show for Apple TV+ is set to blast off in September, but the comic dropped a ripped-from-the-headlines clip to promote the series on Tuesday.
The video features “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander playing Amazon.com billionaire Jeff Bezos.
“I’m going to ride a rocket into space,” Alexander’s Bezos declares. “And it’s going to look just like my dick.”
But he’s not the only billionaire with out-of-this world wet dreams:
The clip managed to make at least one eerily accurate prediction, as noted on Twitter by “The Problem With Jon Stewart” head writer Chelsea Devantez:
Alexander also shared the clip from his Twitter account:
“The Problem With Jon Stewart” will focus on a single topic during each hour-long episode. There will also be a companion podcast.
It’s not clear if the space race clip will be part of an episode or was just released to whet fans’ appetites.