Jon Stewart's New Show Gets Cocky With NSFW Take On Billionaire Space Race

Jon Stewart’s new show for Apple TV+ is set to blast off in September, but the comic dropped a ripped-from-the-headlines clip to promote the series on Tuesday.

The video features “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander playing Amazon.com billionaire Jeff Bezos.

“I’m going to ride a rocket into space,” Alexander’s Bezos declares. “And it’s going to look just like my dick.”

But he’s not the only billionaire with out-of-this world wet dreams:

Sorry for the aborted launch!!! I’m a bad twitterer.

Enjoy this small step for man! pic.twitter.com/6gBHHJLByQ — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 20, 2021

The clip managed to make at least one eerily accurate prediction, as noted on Twitter by “The Problem With Jon Stewart” head writer Chelsea Devantez:

We filmed the hat weeks ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/OsJ8iIkTdY — Chelsea Devantez (@chelseadevantez) July 20, 2021

Alexander also shared the clip from his Twitter account:

I just hope this doesn't inadvertently affect my Amazon account. Thanks for sending me to space @jonstewart and to your amazing crew/writers/director/cast for a stupid fun couple of days. To infinity...and...whatever. https://t.co/9tZ8uCKJ7i — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 20, 2021

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” will focus on a single topic during each hour-long episode. There will also be a companion podcast.

It’s not clear if the space race clip will be part of an episode or was just released to whet fans’ appetites.