Jon Stewart Names The Biden Trait That 'In This Moment, This Country Needs'

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart said former Vice President Joe Biden wasn’t his first choice for president and wasn’t even in the top four.

But he said Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has one key characteristic that President Donald Trump lacks ― and it’s one he said the country needs right now.

Speaking to “Late Show” host and former Comedy Central colleague Stephen Colbert, Stewart said he doesn’t like some of the “shticky” parts of Biden’s personality.

“But I feel like that’s not the core of who that guy really is,” he said.

Stewart then spoke of the nation’s pain right now ― and pain is something Biden very much understands.

Biden’s first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, was killed in a traffic accident that also claimed the life of their baby daughter and left their two sons badly injured. One of those sons, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015.

The former vice president has spoken openly about his grief and pain from loss.

“When I see Biden past the shtick, I see a guy who knows what loss is, who knows grief,” he said. “And I think that that kind of grief humbles you.”

Stewart said it leads to humility, “and what I think in this moment this country needs is a leader of humility.”

See more of his discussion with Colbert below:

TONIGHT! Jon Stewart joins @StephenAtHome to talk about the 2020 election and his thoughts on Joe Biden. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/n20Gxfl6ln — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 25, 2020