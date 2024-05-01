Jon Stewart’s Stunned Reaction At New York Knicks Game Is An Instant Meme

Jon Stewart’s frozen and stunned expression during an intense New York Knicks game on Tuesday night has the internet talking.
The “Daily Show” host was seen standing courtside in Madison Square Garden in New York City, looking completely bewildered after Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey hit a three-point shot with just over 8 seconds left in the game, sending the two teams into overtime.
Cameras caught Stewart, a dedicated Knicks fan, seemingly processing the turn of events.
Prior to the last 28 seconds of the game, the Knicks were close to pulling out a win, which would have sent them to the second round of the NBA playoff series. But the Sixers ultimately defeated the Knicks in a 112-106 overtime victory.
Screenshots of Stewart’s reaction made rounds on X, formerly Twitter, prompting many jokes about his shocked appearance:
Stewart has even weighed in on the quips about his stunned reaction.
He shared a screenshot of the moment on his X account after the game.
“Respect to Maxey…but damn…I’m clearly getting too old for this shit…” he wrote.
The “Daily Show” host has some time to reflect on Tuesday’s game before the two teams face each other again on Thursday in Philadelphia for Game 6.