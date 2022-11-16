Jon Stewart Reveals Why Kyrie Irving's Antisemitism Is The Most Shocking

Jon Stewart appointed himself “spokes-Jew” on “The Late Show” Tuesday, sarcastically owning antisemitic conspiracy theories. (Watch the video below.)

He apologized for Jews controlling the world with a simple “sorry” and confessed to being on the Jewish committee that fixes oil prices and bagel flavors.

“It is my sincere hope that in my lifetime I get to see a Christian president,” the comedian said. “I think America’s ready for it. ... Jews have controlled it for too long. It would be our honor to allow you one four-year term.”

Stewart and host Stephen Colbert discussed incendiary tweets by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Dave Chappelle’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue, which was condemned by the Anti-Defamation League for “normalizing” antisemitism.

But what really upset Stewart was NBA star Kyrie Irving promoting a movie deemed antisemitic. (Irving was suspended for a seventh game Tuesday ― a blowout loss for the Nets in Sacramento.)

“The Kyrie thing surprised me a bit,” Stewart said. “You don’t expect to get it from someone named Irving. I really thought he was one of ours.”

