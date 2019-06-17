Fed-Up Jon Stewart Unloads On Mitch McConnell In Searing ‘Late Show’ Smackdown

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart is firing back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who this weekend shrugged off the former “Daily Show” host’s impassioned call for Congress to reauthorize the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF).

Stewart replied on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday night:

“I’m bent out of shape for them. These are the first heroes and veterans and victims of the great trillions-of-dollars war on terror. And they’re currently still suffering and dying and still in terrible need.”

Over the weekend, McConnell also said lawmakers who skipped Stewart’s visit to Capitol Hill last week probably just had other things going on.

Stewart offered a mocking non-apology.

“I feel like an asshole,” he said. “I didn’t mean to interrupt them with their jobs.”

Stewart accused McConnell of using 9/11 heroes as political pawns and called on Congress to pass the act extending health care to the first responders of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Then he wondered what would happen if McConnell ever needed help in an emergency by offering up a blunt hypothetical: