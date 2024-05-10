EntertainmentRepublicans the daily showJon Stewart

'These F**king Idiots': Jon Stewart Burns GOP Lawmakers Over Strange New Obsession

"The Daily Show" host mocked Republicans for their over-the-top rhetoric on an unlikely issue.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jon Stewart mocked Republicans in Congress for their bizarre obsession over household appliances.

“The Daily Show” host played clips of GOP lawmakers railing against new efficiency standards with over-the-top rhetoric about issues such as gas stoves.

“They can take our lives, but they can never take our cooktops!” Stewart said with mock drama, while also admitting he dislikes electric stoves himself.

“I fucking hate them. I cannot cook unless I can see how high the flame is,” he said. “And I’ll be damned if I started burning my signature bananas foster because Joseph Goebbels Biden is trying to ban gas stoves.”

Stewart then received a correction mid-rant.

“I’m sorry I’m being told that that is not what’s happening,” he said. “Apparently the Department of Energy just set new efficiency standards for home appliances and that 97% of gas stoves already meet the new standards.”

But that didn’t stop Republicans in Congress from devoting time and energy to the issue this week, with the House GOP even passing a bill aimed at making it harder to set new efficiency standards.

“No disrespect to any of these fucking idiots,” Stewart said. “But I think we can move household appliances down on the ‘threat to democracy’ list. Just below aluminum-free deodorant. Clearly this was an overblown reaction.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

