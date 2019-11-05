Jon Stewart Still Baffled As Ever By Donald Trump Supporters

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Jon Stewart was joined by John Oliver, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng at the annual event to raise money for veterans.

NEW YORK ― Jon Stewart is no longer part of our nightly TV viewing, but the former “Daily Show” host still loves to do political-themed comedy.

On Monday night, Stewart appeared at the 13th annual Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater to honor the nation’s veterans and raise money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. While onstage, Stewart didn’t hold back when it came time to make jabs at President Donald Trump.

“The whole thing about the president is that we all knew this was gonna happen,” Stewart said.

“You know how many people voted for Obama and then voted for Donald Trump?” he continued. “That is a journey ― I just don’t know how you get there. Is there a road there? Do you have to fly over, like in the Amazon to an indigenous tribe? How do you get from Obama to Trump? Ten percent of Obama voters voted for Trump!”



He later pretended to get in the mindset of a Trump voter, noting, “I was thinking of trying the ‘grab ‘em by the pussy’ fella. I thought that might be a better ― for me.”

Stewart added, “I can understand, ‘Well, I was disappointed by Obama and I made the switch.’ They’re not in the same … it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, I broke up with my girlfriend, so now I’m dating a toaster oven.’”

Greg Allen/Invision/AP More than 60 veterans attended Stand Up for Heroes, which also featured Hasan Minhaj (seen here).

Stewart was joined by a who’s who list of comedians at the sold-out event, including John Oliver, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng. The evening also featured performances by Bruce Springsteen and Sheryl Crow. Springsteen joined Crow onstage for her song “Redemption Day” before returning to sing “Dancing in the Dark,” “I’m on Fire,” “I’ll Work for Your Love” and “Land of Hope and Dreams.”

Mike Coppola via Getty Images Sheryl Crow and Bruce Springsteen performed together on Monday night.

Stand Up for Heroes, which kicked off the 2019 New York Comedy Festival, took on some serious tones, too. Veterans filled the crowd and were honored several times throughout the show. The evening also featured remarks from retired U.S. Army Major Pete Way, who lost his leg while on deployment in Afghanistan.

At the start of the night, Woodruff ― an ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation ― noted how 18 years have passed since 9/11. “Which means men and women who weren’t even born yet can now sign up to serve in our military. It’s our duty to take care of this generation, and the next, when they return home from the fight. It’s an honor and a privilege to support our veterans through this special event, and every day.”

Stand Up for Heroes 2019 raised a total of $5.7 million on Monday for programs supporting the short- and long-term needs of veterans and their families.