Jon Stewart Gives Tucker Carlson A Humiliating Reminder Of His Worst TV Moment

Comic Jon Stewart offered up an apology for an insult he delivered more than 15 years ago during a segment with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was on CNN at the time.

But Stewart wasn’t apologizing to Carlson.

The former “Daily Show” host tweeted on Thursday:

I called Tucker Carlson a dick on National television. It’s high time I apologize...to dicks. Never should have lumped you in with that terrible terrible person. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) March 11, 2021

Stewart was referring to a 2004 appearance he made on CNN’s “Crossfire” that’s still talked about today.

Stewart called out then-hosts Carlson and Paul Begala for a show he said was “hurting America” as he urged them to aim for a higher discourse instead of “theater.”

But while Begala largely stayed out of Stewart’s way, Carlson tried to go toe-to-toe with him, his voice rising in pitch as he became increasingly agitated.

“You have a responsibility to the public discourse, and you’ve failed miserably,” Stewart said.

“You need to get a job at a journalism school,” Carlson replied.

“You need to go to one,” Stewart fired back.

But the moment Stewart apologized for came near the end.

“I do think you’re more fun on your show, just my opinion,” Carlson said.

“You know what’s interesting, though?” Stewart asked. “You’re as big a dick on your show as you are on any show.”

See the full segment below: