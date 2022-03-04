Jon Stewart torched Fox News personality Tucker Carlson as a “dishonest propagandist” for, among other things, his questionable commentary on the Ukraine crisis.

“There’s nothing you can take out of context” with people like Carlson “because none of it is real,” comedian Stewart said on the latest episode of New York Times reporter Kara Swisher’s “Sway” podcast released Thursday.

“You know, he’s admitted when he’s cornered, he lies. It’s all a game and a performance,” Stewart continued about Carlson. “I mean, honestly, I have no idea what the fuck that guy believes, truly.”

Carlson last week defended Vladimir Putin amid threats of Russian aggression toward Ukraine, noting among other things how the Russian president had never called him a racist or threatened to get him fired.

Since Russia’s invasion, Carlson has toned down his pro-Russia rhetoric and admitted he was wrong to downplay the crisis — but snidely blamed Vice President Kamala Harris for his error.

Swisher suggested Carlson had given Putin a pass because he hadn’t done anything personal to him. “Well, he did not take your parking space, Jon. That’s what it read like to me,” she said.

“Well, isn’t that the way we judge dictators and atrocities?” responded Stewart. “Are they nice to me? You know, this Hitler guy? You know, yes, has he done some things? But I gotta tell you something, always holds the door, very polite.”

Stewart later questioned why Fox founder Rupert Murdoch was “trying to destroy the fabric of this country.”