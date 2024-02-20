'You're Such A Dick': Jon Stewart Tells Tucker Carlson How He 'Really, Truly' Feels

“Daily Show” host Jon Stewart spent most of his opening monologue tearing into online video personality Tucker Carlson over his fawning interview with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Stewart tried to come up with a description of Carlson’s face as he sat through Putin’s lengthy speeches.
“It’s not really a straight face so much as you try to convey a mixture of what appears to be shame, arousal and I’m gonna say irregularity,” Stewart observed. “For instance, like you’re constipated while jerking off to a Sears catalogue.”
Carlson, who has admitted to lying on his show when he was on Fox News, was so docile during the interview that even Putin later complained, saying he didn’t enjoy it because he thought it would be tougher.
Carlson also filmed segments around Moscow, where he bragged about the cleanliness of train stations and praised the supermarkets. As he pushed a shopping cart around a grocery store, Carlson took a dig at homeless Americans.
“I know I’ve said this before: You’re such a dick,” Stewart fired back. “Really, truly, like a dick.”
Carlson also feigned outrage when his supermarket bill came to $104, which he estimated would cost about $400 in the United States. Carlson claimed the price difference “radicalized” him against American leaders.
“Radicalized!” Stewart repeated. “And it will radicalize you ― unless you understand basic economics. See, $104 for groceries sounds like a great bargain unless you realize Russians earn less than $200 a week.”
Stewart tore into Carlson for failing to provide that basic context.
“But here’s the reality: You fucking know all this, because you aren’t as dumb as your face would have us believe,” he said.
