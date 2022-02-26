Comedian Jon Stewart expressed admiration and respect on Saturday for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was a successful comedian before being elected Ukraine’s president.

The former “Daily Show” host discussed Zelenskyy with writers Robby Slowik and Rob Christensen on his new show, “The Problem With Jon Stewart.”

Advertisement

“We are comedians, and we know the general brand of cowardice that runs through our business,” said Stewart.

In a new video on Feb. 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushes back on what he says is misinformation: “We aren't going to lay down our arms. We are going to defend our nation.” pic.twitter.com/rjUxneRyUh — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 26, 2022

“We’re watching Shecky Greene transform into Churchill,” Stewart said, a reference to the nightclub comedian who was a frequent guest on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show,” and former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who led the United Kingdom during World War II.

He also imagined a darkly funny scene involving a group of comics complaining about the “horrors” of their profession ― like being poorly treated at a comedy club ― before Zelenskyy chimes in to recount the genuine horrors of war.

Advertisement

Stewart praised what he characterized Zelenskyy’s “grace” under the circumstances.