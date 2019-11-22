Jon Voight's Cringeworthy Dance For Donald Trump Cannot Be Unseen

Music from Voight’s 1969 film “Midnight Cowboy” played in the East Room when the 80-year-old Oscar winner rose from his chair to provide an impromptu shuffle that earned a fist pump and a finger point from Trump.

Jon Voight dances for President Trump pic.twitter.com/5GgzalflsM — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) November 21, 2019

“I love having you here, especially since you are someone I really like,” Trump said, per USA Today.

The Los Angeles Times called the dance a “cringeworthy interlude,” and some people on social media agreed wholeheartedly.

“A clown dancing for a clown,” one Twitter user wrote.

Singer Alison Krauss and novelist James Patterson were also among the honorees.

Here’s a deliverance of dance disses aimed at Oscar winner Voight, who perhaps thought he was coming home to the White House:

wtf did i just watch — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) November 21, 2019

A clown dancing for a clown... I used to respect Jon and the White House ... how times have changed — LisaD (@yepbob30) November 22, 2019

Embarrassing. No wonder his daughter wants nothing to do with him. — Curly CarlaT (@CurlyCarlaT) November 22, 2019

😬 “An impromptu dance break from actor and vocal Trump supporter Jon Voight made for a cringe-worthy interlude during Thursday’s National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal ceremony at the White House.” https://t.co/MBOLnzzIHZ — Anousha (@anoushasakoui) November 22, 2019

Tonight I learned I can be embarrassed for someone I hate. — Alicia M. 🌊❄ (@ShopgirlAlic) November 22, 2019

Angelina get your dad... — 🌼Daffodill Bill🌼 (@targaturbo) November 22, 2019

Douchy — sbinsdca (@sbinsdca) November 22, 2019