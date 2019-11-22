Jon Voight's Cringeworthy Dance For Donald Trump Cannot Be Unseen

Jon Voight took his Donald Trump worship act to the White House on Thursday, dancing awkwardly for the president during a ceremony to receive a National Medal of Arts.
Music from Voight’s 1969 film “Midnight Cowboy” played in the East Room when the 80-year-old Oscar winner rose from his chair to provide an impromptu shuffle that earned a fist pump and a finger point from Trump.
“I love having you here, especially since you are someone I really like,” Trump said, per USA Today.
The Los Angeles Times called the dance a “cringeworthy interlude,” and some people on social media agreed wholeheartedly.
“A clown dancing for a clown,” one Twitter user wrote.
Singer Alison Krauss and novelist James Patterson were also among the honorees.
Here’s a deliverance of dance disses aimed at Oscar winner Voight, who perhaps thought he was coming home to the White House: