Jon Voight's Cringeworthy Dance For Donald Trump Cannot Be Unseen

The conservative "Midnight Cowboy" actor was "a clown dancing for a clown" as he received a National Medal of Arts from the president, one person on Twitter said.

Jon Voight took his Donald Trump worship act to the White House on Thursday, dancing awkwardly for the president during a ceremony to receive a National Medal of Arts.

Music from Voight’s 1969 film “Midnight Cowboy” played in the East Room when the 80-year-old Oscar winner rose from his chair to provide an impromptu shuffle that earned a fist pump and a finger point from Trump.

“I love having you here, especially since you are someone I really like,” Trump said, per USA Today.

The Los Angeles Times called the dance a “cringeworthy interlude,” and some people on social media agreed wholeheartedly.

“A clown dancing for a clown,” one Twitter user wrote.

Singer Alison Krauss and novelist James Patterson were also among the honorees.

Here’s a deliverance of dance disses aimed at Oscar winner Voight, who perhaps thought he was coming home to the White House:

