Jon Voight Calls Trump 'Greatest President Since Abraham Lincoln'

In a show of support for President Donald Trump, Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight called him “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln” as he defended him against his Democratic critics.

In a pair of videos posted on Twitter Friday, Voight ― who for years has been an outspoken conservative ― said he was sure fellow Republicans would agree with him that Trump has “our utmost respect and our love.”

Trump’s job “is not easy,” the “Ray Donovan” star said. “For he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction.”

Voight, 80, asserted that “our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct.”

He continued: “Don’t be fooled by the political left, because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph. So let us stand with our president, let us stand up for this truth that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

To my fellow Americans. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/srw4zXCRKJ — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

Voight has periodically used his Twitter page to hit back against critics of the president, taking aim in particular at actor Robert De Niro, who frequently derides Trump.

In April, Voight uploaded a video on his account praising Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who has made nativism and the demonization of immigrants central themes of her evening opinion show.

“You know the truth is very important right now most especially, and those who believe in the truth are to be cherished, people like Laura Ingraham,” Voight said in that earlier video. “They’re wonderful people who we need very much at this time when our president is being attacked with lies and slanders from the media. So I have a message for Laura, and I want to send her my love, and I want to thank her for all that she does.”

In March, Trump announced that he would appoint Voight to the trustee board of Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, along with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R).