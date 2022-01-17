Jonah Hill Hilariously Ends Unexpected Celebrity Feud With His 'Dear Friend'

Jonah Hill wants everyone to know things are good between him and Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, the little green star of “The Mandalorian.”

The mock feud began after the online reaction to a recent profile in W Magazine in which Hill mentioned that he doesn’t typically watch sci-fi, but “Don’t Look Up” costar Leonardo DiCaprio convinced him to watch the Disney+ series set in the Star Wars universe.

He wasn’t exactly impressed.

“Leo made me watch ‘The Mandalorian’ when we were making ‘Don’t Look Up,’ and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t give a fuck because I didn’t know anything that it was about,” he told the magazine.

The comments led to more than a few laughs online ― including this one:

I like how they present this like he’s feuding with baby Yoda pic.twitter.com/oFjSuDedFa — Dennis B. Hooper (@dennisbhooper) January 15, 2022

Hill highlighted the tweet on Instagram to take a shot at the coverage of the comment.

“LOL is there anything cornier than literally all media,” he wrote. “They’re literally trying to create beef between me and Baby Yoda.”

He added:

“I’m getting ahead of it. I wanna say this once on the record officially: Baby Yoda and I are dear friends and text at least once a week. We may not be text every day type of friends and yes Covid put a strain on our friendship , but we are all good. And that’s all I will say on this matter ! Now please respect our privacy at this time.”