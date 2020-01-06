Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill are brother and sister ― who knew?

Turns out, not a lot of people. During Sunday’s Golden Globes, this fact clicked for a bunch of people who took to Twitter to absolutely wig out over the realization.

Feldstein, 26, was nominated for her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in Olivia Wilde’s critically acclaimed directorial debut, “Booksmart.” This year, she walked the red carpet with her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts, but had attended the award ceremony seven years earlier with her big bro.

The siblings are 10 years apart and actually do share a surname — Feldstein — but Hill uses his middle name.

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images Despite Jonah Hill's very pointed sweater at this Los Angleles special screening of "Booksmart," many people were unaware until recently that he and Beanie Feldstein were related.

In an interview with Us Weekly at a pre-Golden Globes event Saturday, Feldman gushed over her brother, who recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Gianna Santos.

“Oh, my God, I mean, he’s my best friend in the world, so I’m always excited for him,” she said.

The “Lady Bird” star certainly had a breakout year in 2019, but revealed that her big brother had been a huge help in her success, and had shared instrumental advice before her first major movie role in “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.”

“The best advice he ever gave me was ‘no joke is precious,’” she told Us Weekly.

“When we were doing ‘Neighbors 2’ actually, he was like, ‘You’re gonna film so much stuff that’s going to end up on the cutting room floor,’ just because that’s how comedies work. That was such good advice because you over-film and then they cut it down.”

“We give each other advice all the time,” she added. “We are constantly found heart-to-hearting in a corner at a family engagement.”

Todd Williamson via Getty Images Jonah Hill and sister Beanie Feldstein attend the after-party for the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" in 2016.

Check out Twitter users’ reactions on Sunday as they made the realization.

Me watching Booksmart: This is like a present-day girl version of Superbad.



Me, today, realizing Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill are siblings: pic.twitter.com/pRe3vJUvgv — Caitlin Kunz (@caitlincredible) January 6, 2020

beanie feldstein and jonah hill are siblings... pic.twitter.com/cd8PewqT8J — oscar isaac fan account (@genderender666) January 6, 2020

I was today years old when I found out that Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein are brother and sister — Teila (@ItsTaylorMarie_) January 5, 2020

TIL Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill are siblings 🤯 #GoldenGlobes — EJ Samson (@ejsamson) January 5, 2020

Beanie Feldstein is literally Jonah Hill's sister holy shit lmao https://t.co/SROSOoQbOw — midnight runner (@Surugatari) January 4, 2020

the way i didnt know beanie feldstein was related to jonah hill WHHAHHAUFJCIDIDDI ALSO HER AND BENS FRIENDSHIP IS THE CUTEST THING EVER — réyna (@sunnnystanley) January 5, 2020

When everyone is freaking out about Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein being siblings and you have to pretend you don't scavenge imdb for useless information like that anytime you watch literally anything. pic.twitter.com/ioeuYpU7T0 — raine ☔ (@residenthotmess) January 6, 2020

BRO WHY DIDNT ANYONE TELL ME BEANIE FELDSTEIN IS JONAH HILL’S SISTER — taylor (@eddeikaspbrak) January 5, 2020

Guys, I had no idea that Beanie Feldstein & Jonah Hill were related. I'm shooketh as the kids say. #GoldenGlobes — Lindsay S (@LegallyLinz) January 5, 2020

i didn't know jonah hill and beanie feldstein were related ??? — sophie, film person (@pepperandsalter) January 5, 2020

people said booksmart is somehow similar to superbad and now i find out beanie feldstein is jonah hill's sister? — 🧡 (@doroshi_ya) January 5, 2020

me realizing jonah hill and beanie feldstein are sibs pic.twitter.com/iRqPe5z8bi — emily (@lonely_tourist) January 6, 2020