Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill are brother and sister ― who knew?
Turns out, not a lot of people. During Sunday’s Golden Globes, this fact clicked for a bunch of people who took to Twitter to absolutely wig out over the realization.
Feldstein, 26, was nominated for her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in Olivia Wilde’s critically acclaimed directorial debut, “Booksmart.” This year, she walked the red carpet with her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts, but had attended the award ceremony seven years earlier with her big bro.
The siblings are 10 years apart and actually do share a surname — Feldstein — but Hill uses his middle name.
In an interview with Us Weekly at a pre-Golden Globes event Saturday, Feldman gushed over her brother, who recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Gianna Santos.
“Oh, my God, I mean, he’s my best friend in the world, so I’m always excited for him,” she said.
The “Lady Bird” star certainly had a breakout year in 2019, but revealed that her big brother had been a huge help in her success, and had shared instrumental advice before her first major movie role in “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.”
“The best advice he ever gave me was ‘no joke is precious,’” she told Us Weekly.
“When we were doing ‘Neighbors 2’ actually, he was like, ‘You’re gonna film so much stuff that’s going to end up on the cutting room floor,’ just because that’s how comedies work. That was such good advice because you over-film and then they cut it down.”
“We give each other advice all the time,” she added. “We are constantly found heart-to-hearting in a corner at a family engagement.”
