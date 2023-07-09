Jonah Hill’s Ex-girlfriend Accuses Actor Of ‘Emotional Abuse’

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady, shown here in late 2021, split in 2022 after a year of dating. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Jonah Hill’s former girlfriend Sarah Brady is accusing him of being “emotionally abusive” to her when they were together.

The surfer shared screenshots last week of alleged text messages between the pair that she said were sent during their relationship. Brady slammed the movie star for being a “narcissistic misogynist” in the series of posts largely on her Instagram story.

Advertisement

“This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear,” Brady wrote alongside a snapshot of text messages allegedly sent by Hill asking her to remove any surfing photos from her Instagram showing her “ass in a thong.”

Brady said the actor used to “manipulate” her over her profession. In one screenshot, the texts allegedly from Hill criticize Brady’s modeling career saying it is “the last profession I would be with as a partner,” Teen Vogue reports.

After Brady — who went public with her relationship with Hill in August 2021 — texted that she took down “all the posts,” the replies allegedly from the “Sausage Party” actor said it was a “good start” but Brady didn’t “seem to get” his point.

“But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear,” the texts allegedly from Hill continued. “You refuse to let go of some of them and you’ve made that clear and I hope it makes you happy.”

Advertisement

“Keep taking me for granted,” another text read. “Go model! It’s a fulfilling life.”

Another message appeared to show the comedian telling Brady that if she wants to surf “with men,” “to model,” “to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit” and have “friendships with women who are in unstable places” then he’s “not the right partner” for her.

“I am not the right partner for you. If these things bring you to a place of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for romantic partnership,” the texts added.

According to Fox News, Brady had allegedly replied to Hill, writing: “Understood. I don’t need or want: Surfing with men without you there unless they are trusted close friends (mutually agreed upon), boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men, to model, to post pictures of myself in a bathing suit for the next year unless it is a tasteful (likely surfing) photo you have pre-approved, to post sexual pictures, friendships with unstable women from my recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful.”

Brady (right) called Hill's words while they were together "emotionally abusive" in a series of Instagram posts. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Brady said the “Don’t Look Up” star was initially undisturbed by her surfing photos, seemingly providing supporting proof by sharing a screenshot of a July 2021 direct message conversation allegedly with Hill in which he reacted with heart eyes to one of her posts.

Advertisement

Though she never directly named Hill in her posts, the athlete went on to clarify that “someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person,” adding that it “often stems from their own trauma.”

“And at the same time, it doesn’t mean it’s ok,” she argued.

“If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to,” Brady said in another Instagram story post. “I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints which can enable emotionally abusive behavior.”

In an additional post, Brady addressed her own mental health concerns, writing, “I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me.”

She added, “It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me.”

Neither Hill’s reps nor Brady immediately responded to HuffPost requests for comment.

Hill’s name has been synonymous with mental health discussions in recent years, with the actor releasing his own mental health documentary, “Stutz,” about his therapist Phil Stutz last year. In 2021, Hill also went viral after asking fans on social media to stop commenting on his body because it “doesn’t feel good.”

Advertisement

After Brady and Hill split in 2022 after a year together, the “This Is the End” actor kicked off a relationship with Olivia Millar. The pair set off rumors about a possible engagement after the clothing store owner was spotted wearing a diamond ring in March, and news outlets confirmed in June that Hill and Millar had recently welcomed a baby together.

“I hope my ex has a daughter,” Brady wrote on her Instagram story, seemingly addressing Hill. “Maybe she’ll turn him into a real feminist.”

Hill previously refuted rumors in February 2022 that he proposed to Brady.

“The rumors are not true. I am engaged. But not to my girlfriend,” Hill wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time.”