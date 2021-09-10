Jonah Hill Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Sarah Brady: 'Grateful For You'

Jonah Hill revealed his girlfriend, Sarah Brady, to fans this week with a sweet Instagram post.

The 37-year-old actor shared a snapshot of himself and the surfer on Thursday, appearing all smiles.

“Grateful for you @sarahhbrady,” he captioned the image.

In addition to surfing, Brady does community engagement for Changing Tides Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes gender equity, social justice and environmental causes.

She has previously posted images of herself and Hill on her own Instagram account. Back in early August, she shared a photo of her kissing his cheek at the beach with the caption, “My whole heart.”

It’s unclear how the pair met, though we do know that they share a love of surfing.

Hill has been candid on social media about his newfound love for the sport in the last year, sharing in November 2020 that he was thankful “to all my friends who got me into surfing.”

“It’s been one of the most positive additions to my life. I’m forever grateful,” he wrote at the time.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” actor was previously romantically connected to Gianna Santos, with whom he was engaged for a year before they split in October 2020.