Jonah Hill To Play Jerry Garcia In Martin Scorsese's Grateful Dead Film

Jonah Hill will be “Grateful” for his next acting role: The “Superbad” star is set to play Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia in a biopic directed by Martin Scorsese.

Hill will also be co-producing the film for Apple TV. The movie, which does not yet have a title, is being made with the permission of the band and the group’s management, according to Deadline.

Advertisement

Although the film will be Scorsese’s first musical biopic, he has history with the Dead, having been an executive producer on the 2017 documentary “Long Strange Trip.” He has also directed documentaries about music legends George Harrison and Bob Dylan, as well as the seminal concert film “The Last Waltz,” about The Band.