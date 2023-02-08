What's Hot

Jonah Hill And Lauren London's 'You People' Kiss Was CGI, According To Costar

"I don't even know if I should share this," comedian Andrew Schulz said, "but the final scene, they don't even kiss."
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jonah Hill and Lauren London don’t actually lock lips in that “You People” kiss scene, according to a costar.

Comedian Andrew Schulz, who played a supporting role as cousin Avi in the Netflix movie, said on an episode of his podcast “The Brilliant Idiots” last week that the kiss was created with CGI.

“There’s a hilarious thing. I don’t even know if I should share this shit, but the final scene, they don’t even kiss,” Schulz said. “It’s CGI. Swear to God.”

“I’m there, I’m watching the wedding and I see them going for the kiss. And their faces stop like this far,” he said, “but in the movie, you can see their faces come close. And then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.”

Netflix did not immediately return a request for comment.

The romantic comedy follows Ezra (Hill) and Amira (London) as they navigate an interracial relationship and the familial culture clashes and societal expectations that come with it. The film was released on Netflix last month to largely negative reviews, including criticism that the romantic leads had no on-screen chemistry.

