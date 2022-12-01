Jonah Hill Is Legally Changing His Name And It's No Big Deal

Jonah Hill petitioned this week to officially change his last name to Hill, the “Today” show reported.

The actor, born Jonah Hill Feldstein, has gone by Jonah Hill in a career that includes such movie hits as “Superbad” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Hill submitted the request on Wednesday in Los Angeles and is awaiting a hearing in January to settle the matter, according to “Today,” which obtained the court documents.

The “Don’t Look Up” star joined Aaron Paul among showbiz figures seeking to legalize their stage monikers this month.

Paul, the “Breaking Bad” star who was born Aaron Paul Sturtevant, reportedly submitted his petition to establish name uniformity with his wife and children.

Hill’s sister, Beanie, uses Feldstein in her performing career.

Hill recently made news by announcing that he was stepping back from promoting his movies due to anxiety.