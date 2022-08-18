Jonah Hill Reveals Why He's Stepping Back From Promoting His Own Films

Jonah Hill is taking a step back from the limelight.
The “War Dogs” actor announced in a statement on Wednesday that he will stop promoting his own films due to the toll it takes on his mental health. Hill said he came to this realization during the filming of a documentary called “Stutz” that focuses on his conversations with his therapist.
“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,” Hill told Deadline in a statement.
He added: “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”
Hill said he would normally “cringe at letters or statements like this.” He also acknowledged his privilege in being able to take time off.
“I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety,” the actor said. “With this letter and with ‘Stutz,’ I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.”
Hill joins celebrities like Prince Harry, Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes in prioritizing mental health and talking about their struggles.
The “Superbad” entertainer in the past has spoken about his battles with the media and how it affected his body image.
Hill posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail article that showed him surfing and changing out of his wetsuit in a since-deleted Instagram from 2021, and explained how it made him feel.
“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends,” the actor said at the time.
“Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” he added. “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope.”