Jonah Hill Reveals Why He's Stepping Back From Promoting His Own Films

Jonah Hill is taking a step back from the limelight.

The “War Dogs” actor announced in a statement on Wednesday that he will stop promoting his own films due to the toll it takes on his mental health. Hill said he came to this realization during the filming of a documentary called “Stutz” that focuses on his conversations with his therapist.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,” Hill told Deadline in a statement.

He added: “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

Hill said he would normally “cringe at letters or statements like this.” He also acknowledged his privilege in being able to take time off.

Hill attends the "Mid 90's" press conference during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on Feb. 10, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Matthias Nareyek via Getty Images

“I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety,” the actor said. “With this letter and with ‘Stutz,’ I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.”

Hill joins celebrities like Prince Harry, Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes in prioritizing mental health and talking about their struggles.

The “Superbad” entertainer in the past has spoken about his battles with the media and how it affected his body image.

Hill at the world premiere Of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on Dec. 5, 2021 in New York City. Michael Ostuni via Getty Images

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends,” the actor said at the time.

