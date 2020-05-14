Jonah Hill Beats Out Samuel L. Jackson For Most Swear Words In Film: I'm 'Humbled'

Holy s**t! Jonah Hill is apparently a f**king record-breaker. The actor on Wednesday shared a cheeky message on Instagram with a screenshot of a report by The Wrap headlined: “Jonah Hill Passes Samuel L Jackson With Most F-ing Swear Words on Film.”

Hill wrote that he had “so many people to thank” for the new record, but singled out “The Wolf of Wall Street” director Martin Scorsese “for pushing me over the edge” with the 2013 movie. “And of course the great @samuelljackson. Humbled,” he added. "(Also ‘new report’? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love ❤️,” Hill wrote in the caption.

That “team of scientists” Hill referenced is actually research group Buzz Bingo, which produced an analysis called “Profanity On Film,” according to The Wrap’s report. The study found that Hill had used “bad language” 376 times in films, compared with the famously foul-mouthed Jackson’s record of 301.

Notably, the report calls out “The Wolf of Wall Street” as the “most profane movie in terms of language ever, with offensive language used over 700 times.”

Hill’s celebrity friends, including Adam Levine, Rashida Jones, and Seth Rogan, offered emphatic support and/or congratulations for the achievement:

Jackson uncharacteristically said not a f**king word on social media about losing his cussing crown.