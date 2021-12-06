Jonah Hill And Girlfriend Sarah Brady Wear Identical Gucci Suits For Red Carpet Debut

Now, that's how you made a red carpet couple debut. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Somehow a pregnant Jennifer Lawrence’s return to the red carpet in a glittering gold gown managed to be upstaged by the unexpected style icon of the moment: Jonah Hill.

The premiere of Netflix’s upcoming film “Don’t Look Up” brought out all the stars of the ridiculously stacked cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Kid Cudi and Lawrence, to New York City on Sunday night.

But all eyes were on Hill and his girlfriend, Sarah Brady, as they made their red carpet debut as a couple in identical powder-blue Gucci pantsuits. Underneath the suits, which were embellished by gold buttons and funky lapel pins, both went sans shirt, with Hill putting his chest tattoo on full display.

Fully committing to the head-to-toe ensemble, the couple, who went public with their relationship in September, completed the look with matching turquoise jacquard mules from Manolo Blahnik.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend the "Don't Look Up" premiere in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend the "Don't Look Up" premiere in New York City. Michael Ostuni via Getty Images

Hill described the ensemble as “glam space twins” in an Instagram post in which he proceeded to gush about his new girlfriend.

“Thank you for being the most supportive and best human,” he wrote. “I love you.”

In a separate post, Brady, who works as a surf instructor and photographer, returned the favor, writing, “Not surprised you’ve helped create another amazing film for the world. I love you SO MUCH and was honored to be your date.”

The “Wolf of Wall Street” star confirmed his relationship with Brady in a lovey Instagram post earlier this year months after ending his engagement with girlfriend Gianna Santos. He and Santos split in October 2020, a little over a year after getting engaged.

Since then, Hill and Brady have made somewhat a habit out of being sartorially in sync, sharing photos of themselves in matching outfits on social media.

As for Hill’s emergence as a fashion force, the actor said he came into his own after realizing he could “define my own personal style.”

“It’s really hard when you’re overweight to dress a certain way, because clothes aren’t made for people who are overweight to have style,” he told GQ back in 2020. “So, I think it surprises people. Even now, I’ll overhear someone discussing my place in the fashion world or whatever, and people are like, ‘That guy? The schlubby guy from ‘Superbad?’”