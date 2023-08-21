Jonas Brothers Give Emotional Performance After Dedicating 'Little Bird' To Grieving Fan

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A heartfelt moment in the Jonas Brothers’ latest show hit close to home for the pop stars.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas were performing in Toronto on Saturday when Joe spotted a concertgoer who was holding a sign that read, “Dedicate Little Bird to My Angel in Heaven.”

Between songs, he asked the fan to share her “little bird’s name.”

“Valentina,” the fan replied, prompting Kevin, who is father to a 6-year-old daughter with the same name, to place his hand on his heart.

Advertisement

Joe gave the fan a hug and announced, “This one’s for Valentina,” before the band launched into a performance of their track “Little Bird.”

.@JonasBrothers dedicate “Little Bird” to a fan who lost her daughter. ❤️pic.twitter.com/J4n1gBkbPr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 20, 2023

The Jonas Brothers are all proud dads of little girls. Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, are parents to 1-year-old Malti. Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner, share two girls: 3-year-old Willa and a 1-year-old whose name they have yet to share. Kevin and his wife, Danielle Jonas, are also parents to another girl, 9-year-old Alena.

In a video captured by another fan, Joe is seen passionately singing the tune, which was written for their daughters. Playing the guitar alongside him, Kevin appears to wipe away tears.

Advertisement

this video has me in shambles 😭🤧 pic.twitter.com/Vm4qZzC0Fd — do it like leah⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ 🧡 (@LeahEchelon) August 20, 2023

Earlier this month, the musical trio gushed about being girl dads, telling PopSugar that “you learn something new every single day.”

Before kicking off their tour, the former Disney stars spoke with ET about which one would be most likely to shed tears while performing “Little Bird.”

Kevin said it would probably be him, but Nick chimed in that “I think it will be more people in the audience crying than us.”

In the same conversation, the siblings opened up about touring for the first time as fathers.

“It’s an adjustment,” Nick said. “But it’s incredible and it’s exciting to figure out. It’s going to be amazing.”