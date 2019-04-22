Jonas Brothers Announce 'Happiness Begins,' Their First Album In 10 Years

Riding high on the success of their comeback single “Sucker,” the Jonas Brothers gave fans a first look Monday at “Happiness Begins,” their first full-length album in a decade.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas all shared the cover art on their social media accounts Monday morning. It shows the trio lounging by a pool in the California desert with their backsides to the camera. The album, which will also feature the band’s latest single, “Cool,” hits retailers and streaming platforms June 7.

Republic Records The Jonas Brothers will release "Happiness Begins" on June 7.

“After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form,” Kevin Jonas wrote on Instagram. “I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one. I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer.”

In a short video posted to the band’s Instagram, Nick Jonas echoed those sentiments and said he and his brothers were “making sure we brought you love, joy, and happiness you bring to us every day, so thank you. Can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Aside from “Sucker” and “Cool,” specifics on the new album ― which is the band’s first since 2009’s “Lines, Vines and Trying Times” ― are thus far scarce. Speaking to HuffPost in March, Nick Jonas said the band had been working in the studio closely with producer Ryan Tedder, the OneRepublic frontman who has collaborated with the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5 and Beyoncé.

He went on to note that the new album would incorporate influences from his work as a solo artist as well as Joe’s ventures as the frontman of the dance-pop outlet DNCE.

“We didn’t know what to expect when launching this new chapter, and coming back as the Brothers, but to have this outpouring of love and support for this song [‘Sucker’] and this video, and just for us, feels incredible and we don’t take it for granted for one minute,” he said. “The fact that we got to make the songs and that they came out the way they did was just the icing on the cake.”