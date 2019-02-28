Jonas Brothers Are Reuniting And We Didn't Even Have To Wait Till The Year 3000

Since the Jonas Brothers disbanded six long years ago, each of the siblings has pursued different passions ― Joe won “Games of Thrones” star Sophie Turner’s heart, Nick grabbed his crotch and redefined internet thirst and Kevin, well, he left the business almost altogether for New Jersey-based real estate ventures.
Let’s take a seat in a time machine (like one in a film I’ve seen, yeah) because the trio is set to piece back together the hearts of Disney fans everywhere and reunite in the year 2019.
The singers confirmed Thursday they are making music together again after months of rumors on social media, announcing that their new single “Sucker” will be available at midnight on Friday.
When it rains Jonas Brothers, it pours because the group is also set to make its first appearance as the newly reunited band on “Carpool Karaoke” for a weeklong takeover on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
“It’s nice to be able to finally tell somebody,” Nick Jonas says in a preview clip. “We’ve kept this a secret now for seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back.”
The boy band, of course, burned up the charts in the mid-2000s selling more than 17 million albums, including “A Little Bit Longer” and “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” rocketing it to the heights of teen stardom and earning the boys a legion of loyal fans.
The Jonas Brothers made their home on the Disney Channel, starring in a slew of projects like the “Camp Rock” movies alongside frequent collaborator Demi Lovato and their own series, “Jonas,” which ran for two seasons on the network. The group released four well-received studio albums.
The band officially disbanded in 2013 after a hiatus followed by a brief reunion that ended due to “friction” among the brothers.
“We were forced to be together because we were working together; when that’s no longer there, then you make the personal decision and choice to spend the time or not,” Kevin Jonas explained back in 2016. “You learn very quickly where you feel fulfilled and where you don’t.”
The singers have since grown up, started their own families and made headlines for their increasingly lavish weddings, so what better time to bring the boy band back together.