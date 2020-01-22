The Jonas Brothers Go Day Drinking With Seth Meyers And Write A New Song

Seth Meyers obviously didn’t learn about the perils of day drinking after that very, very messy afternoon with Rihanna.

So, he went on another day-drinking adventure with pop-rock band The Jonas Brothers for a segment that aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

Things got equally chaotic as Meyers (joined by his brother Josh and actor Jack McBrayer) challenged Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas to a shuffleboard/drinking game, and then to write a song in just five minutes.

Both teams delivered a track. But don’t expect either of them to top the charts anytime soon.

Check out the full segment above.