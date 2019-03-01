Reunited Jonas Brothers Take Lusty Look At Loves In 'Sucker' Video

This reunited boy band wants to remind you it’s all grown up.

Fresh off the announcement that they’re making music together again, the Jonas Brothers released the new song “Sucker” early Friday. The music video (watch below) features the bros and their significant others cavorting on a huge estate.

It’s a bit of “Marie Antoinette” meets “Alice and Wonderland” ― with a catchy tune.

“I’m a sucker for you,” goes the chorus of their first track in nearly six years. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas aim their ardor at their loves, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, respectively, who wear wacky and sexy outfits. The lyrics emphasize just how smitten the boys, er, men, are.

You say the word and I’ll go anywhere blindly

I’m a sucker for you, yeah

Any road you take, you know that you’ll find me.

We would have loved to have a seat at that feast in the vid.