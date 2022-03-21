'Mean Girls' Star Jonathan Bennett Marries Jaymes Vaughan In Mexico

Jonathan Bennett shared some grool news with fans Monday, revealing that he and Jaymes Vaughan were married over the weekend.

The “Mean Girls” actor and his longtime beau confirmed on social media that they’d tied the knot Saturday at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel near Tulum, Mexico.

“Mr & Mr Bennett Vaughan,” Bennett wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the newlyweds in black tuxedos.

According to People, the couple’s beachside ceremony was attended by 104 guests ― including “Wonder Years” actor Danica McKellar and Bennett’s “Christmas House” co-star Sharon Lawrence ― and concluded with a fireworks display set to the “Greatest Showman” soundtrack.

The two men took pains to ensure the festivities would feel inclusive. This meant forgoing a typical wedding march and opting for a single round table for all guests, in lieu of a more traditional seating arrangement.

Jaymes Vaughan (left) and Jonathan Bennett in 2019. Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images

“When you’re part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet,” Vaughan, a television personality who hosts “Celebrity Page” for Reelz, told People. “The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family.”

Bennett is best known for playing Aaron Samuels, the love interest of teen rivals Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) and Regina George (Rachel McAdams) in 2004’s “Mean Girls.” In 2020, he broke fresh ground as the star of “The Christmas House,” the Hallmark Channel’s first holiday movie to feature a gay storyline. A sequel to that film was released in December.

Bennett and Vaughan got engaged in November 2020 and, months later, opened up about the challenges they’d faced as a same-sex couple planning a destination wedding. In an interview with The Knot, the pair said they initially wanted to marry at a Palace Resorts property in Mexico, but alleged that the venue turned them away because they are gay.