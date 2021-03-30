Jonathan Bennett Says Anti-Gay Bullying Gave Him Ulcers In Emotional Throwback Post

Jonathan Bennett may be a sought-after actor, a television host and a dashing groom-to-be these days, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots.

The actor honored World Theater Day (March 27) by sharing a video of his 16-year-old self starring in an Ohio high school production of the musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” In the accompanying caption, he explained how the performing arts helped him come to terms with himself as a gay man.

“He constantly gets pushed into a locker by an asshole named Justin and when he walks down the halls he gets called a faggot,” wrote Bennett, referring to himself in the third person. “He cries himself to sleep every night and develops stomach ulcers because of the stress and the homophobia in his small town. He thinks really dark thoughts and lives miserably in secret. But there is one place (and only one place) that gives him the tiniest bit of refuge. His high school theater.”

Upon discovering theater, Bennett said, he felt “safe, seen” and altogether “celebrated” for being different.

“To any one reading this that identifies with my story, know that you are not alone and that you are a star and you deserve to shine bright,” he added. “And never stop singing and dancing, no matter how good you are because it’s not about being perfect, it’s about shining your light. And the world NEEDS your light.”

Bennett, who turns 40 in June, is best known for playing Lindsay Lohan’s swoon-worthy love interest Aaron Samuels in 2004’s “Mean Girls.” In November of last year, he starred in “The Christmas House,” Hallmark’s first holiday-themed offering to feature an LGBTQ storyline.

Bennett’s return to the small screen coincided with a personal milestone, as he and longtime boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan announced their engagement shortly after the film’s premiere.

The actor, who recently guest-starred on ABC’s “Station 19” in another gay role, has been increasingly vocal about his interest in boosting queer visibility through future projects.

“Representation is important,” he told NBC News last year. “But correct representation is more important, not just for viewers who may not interact or accept LGBTQ people, but it’s also important for LGBTQ people to see themselves in media.”