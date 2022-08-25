NKOTB's Jonathan Knight Confirms He And Harley Rodriguez Are Married

Pop star-turned-home renovation expert Jonathan Knight can now add “doting husband” to his growing list of titles.

The New Kids on the Block star gave a subtle update on his relationship status in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” that aired Wednesday. When “ET” host Lauren Zima noticed Knight was casually referring to Harley Rodriguez as “my husband,” he confirmed that he and his longtime beau had tied the knot.

“Yes, we’re married ― yes,” Knight said. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie.”

He clarified that he and Rodriguez have yet to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a formal fête is “coming.”

Though Knight didn’t specify when his wedding had taken place, he began referring to Rodriguez, a fitness trainer, as “my husband” on Instagram as early as April of this year.

Harley Rodriguez (left) and Jonathan Knight on "The Amazing Race" in 2015. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

The two men have reportedly been dating since 2008, and were joint contestants on the 26th season of “The Amazing Race,” which aired in 2015. They became engaged a year later.

Appearing on “The Jenny McCarthy Show” in 2016, Knight said he and Rodriguez had “always considered ourselves a married couple,” adding that the proposal took place during a rafting trip on Africa’s Zambezi River.

“We’re two guys ― it’s always hard, like, who proposes? Who asks? I’ve been waiting for him to ask, he’s probably been waiting for me to ask,” Knight explained. Still, he described the entire experience as “absolutely beautiful” and “so romantic.”

A Boston native, Knight has spent the past two years showcasing his passion for historic home preservation on “Farmhouse Fixer,” on which he and designer Kristina Crestin restore centuries-old New England farmhouses. The HGTV series’ second season premiered Wednesday.

Of course, the former teen heartthrob hasn’t turned his back on music. He and his NKOTB bandmates Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood wrapped their 2022 Mixtape Tour last month after performances in more than 50 cities across the U.S.