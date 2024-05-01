MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire has recalled the weird way that Donald Trump once tried to set him up with a fellow reporter.
The bizarre match-making attempt happened in 2001 when current “Way Too Early” anchor Lemire was interning for the New York Daily News and asked the future president a question at an event, he remembered on Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” show on Tuesday.
Trump “looked at me, he looked next to me, he pointed at me and he pointed to the young female reporter next to me and was like, ‘Hey, are you two together?’” said Lemire.
Lemire told Trump they weren’t dating.
Trump reportedly replied: “Well, you both have red hair so I just assumed you guys were together.”
Lemire at the time wondered if Trump thought “couples come color-coded.”
After Trump finished talking to the press, Lemire said he called him over and told him: “You guys, really, you aren’t together? Well, would you want to be? I can make that happen.”
Lemire “never saw that woman again in my life” and “did not take Donald Trump up on his match-making ability,” he told Meyers. It’s “maybe why a couple of decades later he called me a sleazebag and later the most boring man on television,” he added.
Watch the interview here:
And Meyers’ monologue here: