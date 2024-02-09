Jonathan Majors Accused Of Abuse By Two More Women

Two more women have come forward accusing actor Jonathan Majors of abusing them physically and emotionally.
In an interview with The New York Times and in pretrial statements to a separate assault case, Emma Duncan — who was engaged to Majors between 2015 and 2019 — accused the Marvel actor of emotionally and physically abusing her, including by choking, bruising and throwing her around.
She recounted how, following a confrontation with him, Majors threw her into a couch at a hotel in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and stated, “I’m going to kill you.” He also allegedly said, “‘I’m going to make sure you can’t have children.’”
Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said on Thursday that the actor did not physically abuse Duncan. Chaudhry denied the account of the hotel incident, but acknowledged that the two “had many serious arguments” and that Majors is now “choosing to take responsibility for his own part in that toxic relationship, focusing on himself, and addressing his lifelong depression.”
Maura Hooper, another ex-girlfriend who dated Majors between 2013 and 2015, also alleged that he emotionally abused her, claiming that he became controlling over where she went, who she socialized with and how she behaved. In a pretrial statement, Hooper said that she was “not allowed to speak to anyone about their relationship, isolating her from a support system.”
Chaudhry said Majors was “young and insecure” at the time of his relationship with Hooper.
“Looking back, he is embarrassed by some of his jealous behavior,” she said.
Chaudhry did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for additional comment.
The new allegations come just a few months after Majors was convicted for recklessly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. After a two-week trial in December, the actor was found guilty on charges of misdemeanor assault and harassment stemming from an alleged fight between him and Jabbari in New York City’s Chinatown in March.
Majors has a long history of alleged controlling, intimidating and abusive behavior with his partners and on sets. Both Duncan and Hoopers’ experiences with Majors were first referred to in the Rolling Stones’ investigative report.