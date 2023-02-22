What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Most Uncomfortable Moment Of Latest Trump Event

Liam Neeson Reveals Why Natasha Richardson Didn’t Want Him Playing James Bond

Jennifer McClellan Projected To Become Virginia’s First Black Congresswoman

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal In Police Spoof Case Backed By The Onion

Missing Alabama College Student's Remains Identified After 47 Years

Seattle Becomes First U.S. City To Ban Caste Discrimination

Seth Rogen Clarifies 'Superbad' Stance After Backlash Over His Views On Teen Movies

Alligator Kills 85-Year-Old Woman Trying To Save Her Dog

Proud Boys Member Felt Far-Right Group Was 'Tip Of The Spear' After 2020 Election

Wanda Sykes Names The 1 Republican AI Chatbots Really Shouldn't Talk To

Will Smith Has Finally Poked Fun At His Oscars Slap, And Fans Are Loving It

Snubbed By The Oscars, This Hit Film Is Now The Top Movie On Netflix

EntertainmentStephen ColbertThe Late ShowJonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors Reveals Why He Carries A Little Cup — And It Has To Do With His Mom

“I’m 33 years old. I’ve been doing it since I left my mother’s house when I was about 18," the Marvel star told "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has confirmed the origin story of his little cup.

Talking to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Majors explained how warnings from his mother, a pastor, inspired him to carry the ceramic receptacle he’s often seen holding.

“I’m 33 years old. I’ve been doing it since I left my mother’s house when I was about 18,” said Majors, who stars as villain Kang the Conqueror in the new “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” film.

Majors’ mom was “so terrified” of him entering show business, he said, that she’d tell him, among other things, to “watch your cup, watch your glass.”

He always kept it in mind for safety. But now, he said, it means “mind your cup, you are a vessel, nobody can fill you up, nobody can pour you out. You do that yourself.”

“And so holding onto this is a reminder that even in this craziness that is happening, my self-esteem is my self-esteem,” he added. “Nobody can big me up, as it were, or tear me down.”

Watch the interview here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community