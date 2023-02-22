Jonathan Majors Reveals Why He Carries A Little Cup — And It Has To Do With His Mom

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has confirmed the origin story of his little cup.

Talking to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, Majors explained how warnings from his mother, a pastor, inspired him to carry the ceramic receptacle he’s often seen holding.

“I’m 33 years old. I’ve been doing it since I left my mother’s house when I was about 18,” said Majors, who stars as villain Kang the Conqueror in the new “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” film.

Majors’ mom was “so terrified” of him entering show business, he said, that she’d tell him, among other things, to “watch your cup, watch your glass.”

Actor Jonathan Majors is bringing his tiny cup and big personality to our stage this evening. Don't miss it! #Colbert pic.twitter.com/f6zdLcxINd — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 22, 2023

He always kept it in mind for safety. But now, he said, it means “mind your cup, you are a vessel, nobody can fill you up, nobody can pour you out. You do that yourself.”

“And so holding onto this is a reminder that even in this craziness that is happening, my self-esteem is my self-esteem,” he added. “Nobody can big me up, as it were, or tear me down.”

